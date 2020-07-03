CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.48. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 124,711 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 552,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 80,940 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 235,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 140,230 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.