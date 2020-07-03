County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for County Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. DA Davidson also issued estimates for County Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.15 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 9.79%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of County Bancorp from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ICBK opened at $21.55 on Thursday. County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $27.98. The company has a market capitalization of $135.05 million, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.86%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in County Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in County Bancorp by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 41,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in County Bancorp by 18.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in County Bancorp by 16.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

