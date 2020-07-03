Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 88.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 293,550 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Corecivic were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Corecivic by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,264,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,495,000 after purchasing an additional 217,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Corecivic by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,157,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,143,000 after buying an additional 380,706 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Corecivic by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,928,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,901,000 after buying an additional 620,202 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corecivic by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,981,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,134,000 after buying an additional 106,375 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Corecivic by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,573,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,578,000 after buying an additional 316,189 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CXW. Citigroup began coverage on Corecivic in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Corecivic in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corecivic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Corecivic Inc has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $20.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.57.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Corecivic had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $491.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Corecivic Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Corecivic Company Profile

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

