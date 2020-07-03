Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04, approximately 1,199 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 7,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.98.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

