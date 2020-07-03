Contrasting TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) & Kopin (OTCMKTS:KOPN)

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) and Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of Kopin shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Kopin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR and Kopin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR $11.50 billion 3.58 $2.23 billion $3.39 19.34 Kopin $29.52 million 4.03 -$29.51 million ($0.37) -3.78

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Kopin. Kopin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR and Kopin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kopin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR and Kopin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR N/A N/A N/A Kopin -68.35% -66.34% -45.55%

Risk & Volatility

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kopin has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR beats Kopin on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and electrochemical deposition systems and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes. Its Flat Panel Display Production Equipment segment provides coaters/developers and plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED panels. The company also offers logistic, facility maintenance, and insurance services. Tokyo Electron Limited was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens. The company's products are used in industrial and public safety applications; consumer augmented and virtual reality wearable headsets; soldier, avionic, and military armored vehicle applications; 3D optical inspection systems; and training and simulation markets. Kopin Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

