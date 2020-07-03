Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Stock Price Up 7.3% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) rose 7.3% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $18.61 and last traded at $18.30, approximately 7,346,131 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 5,899,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.06.

Specifically, Director Timothy Garth Taylor bought 7,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,094.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Harold Hamm bought 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $20,813,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,633,367 shares of company stock worth $76,473,065. 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLR shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Continental Resources from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stephens cut Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $880.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $664,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 9.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 703,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after buying an additional 74,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 98.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,471,883 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $18,885,000 after buying an additional 1,227,400 shares during the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

