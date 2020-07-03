Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $188.91, but opened at $185.92. Constellation Brands shares last traded at $185.84, with a volume of 1,192,061 shares trading hands.

The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 158,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.57. The company has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1,032.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

