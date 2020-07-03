Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) PT Raised to $38.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.31% from the stock’s current price.
CAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.
Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.88. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $36.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 18,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $653,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $237,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 507,290 shares of company stock valued at $17,749,653. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $20,588,710,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,056,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,581,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401,933 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,852,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,663,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,881,000 after acquiring an additional 515,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,113,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,334,000 after acquiring an additional 64,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
