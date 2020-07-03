Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) PT Raised to $38.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.31% from the stock’s current price.

CAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.88. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $36.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 18,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $653,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $237,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 507,290 shares of company stock valued at $17,749,653. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $20,588,710,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,056,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,581,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401,933 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,852,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,663,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,881,000 after acquiring an additional 515,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,113,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,334,000 after acquiring an additional 64,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

