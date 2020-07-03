Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CAG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.88. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $36.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $237,979.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 274,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $9,492,198.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 507,290 shares of company stock valued at $17,749,653. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 567.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 694.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

