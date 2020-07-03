Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.14% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CAG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.
Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.88. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $36.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
In other news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $237,979.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 274,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $9,492,198.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 507,290 shares of company stock valued at $17,749,653. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 567.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 694.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
Featured Story: Street Name
Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.