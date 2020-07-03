Comparing Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) and Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA)

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) and Aphria (NYSE:APHA) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Cronos Group alerts:

13.7% of Cronos Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Aphria shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Cronos Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cronos Group and Aphria, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group 1 5 4 0 2.30 Aphria 0 2 6 0 2.75

Cronos Group presently has a consensus price target of $10.22, suggesting a potential upside of 67.34%. Aphria has a consensus price target of $8.21, suggesting a potential upside of 88.24%. Given Aphria’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aphria is more favorable than Cronos Group.

Profitability

This table compares Cronos Group and Aphria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group 2,705.97% 0.72% 0.53% Aphria 5.75% -0.30% -0.21%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cronos Group and Aphria’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group $25.64 million 83.13 $1.17 billion $0.67 9.12 Aphria $179.29 million 6.96 -$12.48 million ($0.11) -39.64

Cronos Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aphria. Aphria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cronos Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Cronos Group has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cronos Group beats Aphria on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in Toronto, Canada.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc. produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.