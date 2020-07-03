Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UNCRY. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCRY opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.