Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 67.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,186 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFX. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 940.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFX opened at $27.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.84. Colfax Corp has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $39.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $816.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.17 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Colfax Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Liam Kelly bought 6,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.43 per share, with a total value of $149,108.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,056 shares in the company, valued at $165,322.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 6,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $189,744.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,348 shares of company stock worth $579,759 in the last ninety days. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Colfax from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Colfax from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Colfax from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Colfax from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colfax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.53.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

