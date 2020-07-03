CNFinance (CNF) and Its Rivals Critical Contrast

CNFinance (NYSE: CNF) is one of 40 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare CNFinance to related companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CNFinance and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CNFinance $444.17 million $77.36 million 3.54 CNFinance Competitors $5.87 billion $888.55 million 8.80

CNFinance’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CNFinance. CNFinance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares CNFinance and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNFinance 12.28% 9.53% 2.46% CNFinance Competitors -2.01% -10.46% 1.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CNFinance and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNFinance 0 0 1 0 3.00 CNFinance Competitors 412 1206 1239 70 2.33

CNFinance presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.46%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 27.95%. Given CNFinance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CNFinance is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of CNFinance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

CNFinance has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNFinance’s competitors have a beta of -0.79, suggesting that their average stock price is 179% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CNFinance beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. It operates through a network of 73 branches and sub-branches. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

