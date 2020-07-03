Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Shares Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.7% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,074,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,868,000 after acquiring an additional 52,444 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,877,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,007,000 after acquiring an additional 106,633 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 49.2% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,363,000 after acquiring an additional 439,365 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 24.1% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 980,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,738,000 after acquiring an additional 190,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 73.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 910,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,765,000 after buying an additional 386,538 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLH opened at $58.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.28 and its 200-day moving average is $66.80. Clean Harbors Inc has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $88.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $858.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.84 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLH. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $93.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

In related news, Director Rod Marlin sold 4,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 1,200 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $74,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,138.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

