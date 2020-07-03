Civista Bancshares Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Civista Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $28.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 26.37%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson started coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of CIVB opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $247.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $24.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 43.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 29.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 315.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

