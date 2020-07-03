Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $775.08 Million

Analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will post $775.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $824.00 million and the lowest is $764.30 million. Citrix Systems posted sales of $748.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year sales of $3.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.38.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $150.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.34. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $155.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $899,813.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $882,648.04. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,041 shares of company stock worth $4,097,415. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 95.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 464,665 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $65,772,000 after buying an additional 226,839 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 108.4% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,859 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $14,277,000 after buying an additional 52,458 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 59.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 91,827 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after buying an additional 34,165 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 18.2% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

