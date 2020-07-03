CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) dropped 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.35 and last traded at $19.47, approximately 2,632,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,611,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

CIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CIT Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.91.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($3.26). CIT Group had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 1,445,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,948,000 after purchasing an additional 160,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,706,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,980,000 after purchasing an additional 831,523 shares during the period. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,062,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

About CIT Group (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

