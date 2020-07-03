Cigna (NYSE:CI) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.49% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q2 2020 earnings at $5.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $23.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.62.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $190.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Cigna has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $224.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric J. Foss purchased 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $187.37 per share, with a total value of $1,023,040.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,928,761.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 49,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,965,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,883,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 300,485 shares of company stock worth $62,038,903. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ACG Wealth grew its position in shares of Cigna by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 4,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,352,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $685,473,000 after acquiring an additional 196,652 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,663 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,767,000 after acquiring an additional 25,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.