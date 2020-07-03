Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.02

Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.02 and traded as high as $1.06. Chinanet Online shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 111,239 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 million, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.87.

Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.55 million for the quarter. Chinanet Online had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.92%.

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system.

