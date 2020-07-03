China State Construction International (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Lifted to Buy at Daiwa Capital Markets

China State Construction International (OTCMKTS:SITIY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS SITIY opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. China State Construction International has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $13.50.

China State Construction International Company Profile

SITC International Holdings Company Limited, a shipping logistics company, provides integrated transportation and logistics solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Container Shipping and Logistics; and Dry Bulk and Others.

