China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.86

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd (NYSE:DL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.86 and traded as high as $8.90. China Distance Education shares last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 87,600 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Distance Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded China Distance Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

Get China Distance Education alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86. The company has a market capitalization of $287.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. China Distance Education had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $41.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that China Distance Education Holdings Ltd will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of China Distance Education by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 128,235 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Distance Education by 122.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 202,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 111,933 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of China Distance Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Distance Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of China Distance Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

China Distance Education Company Profile (NYSE:DL)

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online education in China, which focuses on professional education. The company offers online courses through its websites, which are designed to help course participants obtain and maintain the skills, licenses and certifications necessary to pursue careers and professions in China.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for China Distance Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Distance Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.