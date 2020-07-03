Chembio Diagnostics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 4,262 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 511% compared to the typical daily volume of 698 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $839,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 123,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 197,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 33,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $3.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average is $6.55. Chembio Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 48.02% and a negative return on equity of 63.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Chembio Diagnostics will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CEMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Chembio Diagnostics to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Benchmark lowered Chembio Diagnostics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Craig Hallum lowered Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.60.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.