Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has $66.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $52.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CHGG. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Chegg from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chegg from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chegg from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised Chegg from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $70.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.77 and a 200 day moving average of $45.57. Chegg has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $71.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.93.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chegg news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 1,321 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $82,298.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,850,711.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $1,026,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,990,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,074 shares of company stock worth $19,337,437 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Chegg by 2.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Chegg by 55.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chegg by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Chegg by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Chegg by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

