Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $15,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,380,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

CHKP stock opened at $107.92 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $120.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $486.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

