Celsion Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 6,121 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 510% compared to the average volume of 1,003 call options.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celsion stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned 0.29% of Celsion worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Dawson James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Celsion in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of Celsion stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Celsion has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Celsion had a negative return on equity of 120.14% and a negative net margin of 3,908.00%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celsion will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

