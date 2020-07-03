Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.31.

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Carnival from $37.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, June 26th.

In other Carnival news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,112,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 92.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 106.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 82.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

CCL stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Carnival has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.91.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($1.74). The business had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.81 million. Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival will post -6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

