Capital One Financial Weighs in on Summit Hotel Properties Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:INN)

Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Summit Hotel Properties in a research report issued on Monday, June 29th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

INN has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Summit Hotel Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.21.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03. The company has a market cap of $623.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $12.59.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.34). Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $108.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.52 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 363.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,939,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,566 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth $18,272,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 17.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,567,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,716,000 after purchasing an additional 982,192 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 77.6% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,670,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 729,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2,412.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 622,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 597,473 shares during the period. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.