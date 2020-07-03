Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cadence Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stephens upgraded Cadence Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cadence Bancorp from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cadence Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

Shares of CADE opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.25. Cadence Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.01.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Cadence Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $107,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,368.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathy N. Waller acquired 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $524,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 93,039 shares in the company, valued at $554,512.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 117,560 shares of company stock valued at $690,141. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 949,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 279,227 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,075,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,621,000 after acquiring an additional 334,005 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

