Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Shares Down 7.8%

Shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) dropped 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.16 and last traded at $8.17, approximately 1,629,421 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 2,073,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.
CADE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
In other news, Director Kathy N. Waller purchased 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $524,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 93,039 shares in the company, valued at $554,512.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $107,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 227,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,368.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 117,560 shares of company stock valued at $690,141 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,290,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after buying an additional 14,028 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)
Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.
