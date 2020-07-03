Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Shares Down 7.8%

Shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) dropped 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.16 and last traded at $8.17, approximately 1,629,421 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 2,073,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

CADE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $188.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathy N. Waller purchased 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $524,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 93,039 shares in the company, valued at $554,512.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $107,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 227,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,368.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 117,560 shares of company stock valued at $690,141 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,290,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after buying an additional 14,028 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

