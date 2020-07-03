Brokers Offer Predictions for Legend Biotech Corporation’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTI) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Legend Biotech in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.28) EPS.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AMTI stock opened at $27.00 on Thursday. Legend Biotech has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $31.84.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc develops biological therapeutics to treat autoimmune, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases.. The company develops submucosal biopharmaceuticals and bio-betters. Applied Molecular Transport Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.