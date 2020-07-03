Brokers Offer Predictions for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cogent Communications in a report issued on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Miller now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $81.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.23. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $92.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.77.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.78 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 357.89%.

In other news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $32,196.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,464. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $153,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,070 shares of company stock valued at $776,009. Company insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,711,000 after buying an additional 80,921 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. AXA bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 314,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,753,000 after purchasing an additional 96,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

