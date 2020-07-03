Brokerages Expect Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $677.13 Million

Brokerages expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) will report $677.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $604.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $753.90 million. Varian Medical Systems reported sales of $825.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Varian Medical Systems.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $794.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.99 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on VAR. TheStreet cut Varian Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore ISI cut Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VAR opened at $121.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.07. Varian Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $150.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

