Brokerages Expect ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) to report $130.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $131.00 million. ChampionX posted sales of $306.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 57.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ChampionX.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). ChampionX had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $261.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.00 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHX. Zacks Investment Research raised ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America began coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. ChampionX has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The company has a market cap of $756.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

ChampionX Company Profile

As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities.

