Brokerages Anticipate Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to Announce $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Waste Management posted earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus reduced their price target on Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 87,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,972,000 after purchasing an additional 12,617 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $484,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,814,000 after buying an additional 20,129 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,804,000 after buying an additional 58,396 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WM opened at $104.97 on Friday. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

