Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $8.25 to $13.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Brightsphere Investment Group traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.94, with a volume of 61220 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.

BSIG has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Brightsphere Investment Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Brightsphere Investment Group from $7.25 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brightsphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.22.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,339,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,119,000 after acquiring an additional 370,487 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 1,709.4% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,259,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,522 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $18,255,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,535,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 19,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,160,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 117,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 1,914.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.26%.

About Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

