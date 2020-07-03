Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Down 5.8%

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) shares traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.14 and last traded at $26.21, 783,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,433,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.82.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.64. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 33.37%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 783.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 188,399 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 171.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 256,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 161,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 134,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

