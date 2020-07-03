Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) to report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.08). Brigham Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 121.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brigham Minerals.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $32.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 million. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.58%.

Several research firms recently commented on MNRL. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Brigham Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James lowered Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

Brigham Minerals stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.88 million, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 2.70. Brigham Minerals has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $23.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 259.65%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 4,427,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $59,588,119.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 42,020 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 43,925 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Further Reading: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.