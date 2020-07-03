BP plc Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share (NYSE:BP)

BP plc (NYSE:BP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of BP in a report issued on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.35). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BP’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. BP’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BP. Societe Generale cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet cut shares of BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.87.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $23.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.18. BP has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BP during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in BP by 555.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in BP during the first quarter worth about $32,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in BP by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BP during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%. BP’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

