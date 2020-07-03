Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by Axa

Axa boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 126.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 338,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,935 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $23,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 186.6% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 123.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 705.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $79.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.31. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $82.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 53.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

BAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $156,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

