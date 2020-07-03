Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 19.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 47.4% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Black Knight news, CFO Kirk T. Larsen sold 30,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $2,224,829.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total value of $6,156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,395,734 shares in the company, valued at $270,601,385.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Black Knight from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Black Knight from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Black Knight from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.90.

Shares of BKI opened at $72.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.82. Black Knight Inc has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $77.81.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Knight Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

