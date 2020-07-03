BioNTech Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,451 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 210% compared to the average volume of 790 call options.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BioNTech from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright cut shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $22.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co upped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNTX opened at $63.27 on Friday. BioNTech has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $105.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.60.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

