Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Shares Bought by Axa

Axa raised its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,988 shares during the period. Axa owned approximately 0.05% of Baxter International worth $21,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.60.

BAX opened at $87.31 on Friday. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

In other news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $4,390,706.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,225,358.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $340,522.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,729 shares of company stock valued at $11,004,639 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

