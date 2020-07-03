Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY)

SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SSREY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SWISS RE LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SWISS RE LTD/S in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SWISS RE LTD/S in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of SWISS RE LTD/S in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on SWISS RE LTD/S in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

OTCMKTS SSREY opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.21. SWISS RE LTD/S has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Swiss Re Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, footer, and share price, as well as life and health insurance products.

