Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa cut its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 551,595 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 393,032 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $18,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 767,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,617,000 after acquiring an additional 33,731 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 19,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,245,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $1,422,874.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 245,292 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,527. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $37.59 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average of $40.51.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

