Bank of Hawaii Co. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s FY2020 earnings at $4.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $172.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.40 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 15.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Compass Point raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $59.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $95.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director John C. Erickson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.68 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,936. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

