Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Trading Up 2.9%

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) shares were up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.19, approximately 27,702 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 36,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Azimut Exploration in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

Get Azimut Exploration alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51.

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements, as well as base metals. The company holds interests in the Kaanaayaa Property comprises 390 claims covering 200.5 square kilometers located in the James Bay region of Quebec.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.