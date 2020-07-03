AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Up 26.9%

AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN)’s stock price shot up 26.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.72 and last traded at $11.73, 4,252,326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 744% from the average session volume of 503,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXGN. ValuEngine lowered shares of AxoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research lowered shares of AxoGen to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of AxoGen to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 6.18.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 25.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,329,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,823,000 after buying an additional 350,595 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AxoGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXGN)

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

