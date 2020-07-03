Axa Trims Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Axa cut its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Axa owned approximately 0.24% of NVR worth $22,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of NVR by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,666,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75 shares in the company, valued at $225,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVR opened at $3,170.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,043.01 and a twelve month high of $4,071.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,203.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,374.36.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $44.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $45.61 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 37.44%. NVR’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $47.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 191.66 EPS for the current year.

NVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,300.00 to $2,950.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,482.00.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

