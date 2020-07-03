Axa Trims Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Axa cut its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. Axa owned approximately 0.13% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $21,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.1% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 44 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.8% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 4,671 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.94, for a total transaction of $3,325,471.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,279 shares in the company, valued at $22,268,771.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 885 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.84, for a total transaction of $636,173.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,945,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,694,046 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD opened at $804.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.08. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $579.40 and a twelve month high of $873.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $779.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $750.82.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.11. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 134.62%. The business had revenue of $649.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTD. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $690.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $720.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $722.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.