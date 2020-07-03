Axa Trims Holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Axa cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 111,307 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.06% of Baidu worth $19,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 1,428.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 179.1% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU opened at $123.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.75. Baidu Inc has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $147.38. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub raised Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Baidu from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.61.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

